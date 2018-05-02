PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire in Phoenixville.
The blaze was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Wheatland Street.
Fire in Phoenixville #6abcaction @6abc pic.twitter.com/Pw7vxJnDUx— Colleen Dolan (@redthread2000) May 2, 2018
Initial reports indicated the fire was burning in a building under construction.
Video from Chopper 6 showed one building that appeared completely destroyed by fire.
Neighboring buildings also showed damage.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
