Crews battle building fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a building fire in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.Officials said the blaze broke out at about 12:30 p.m. at 10th Street and Westmoreland Avenue.Less than an hour later, firefighters struck a second alarm and called for more help.Chopper 6 was overhead as they attacked the fire from all sides of the building.The situation was under control by 2 p.m., officials said.Firefighters were still on scene Thursday evening monitoring for hot spots. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.