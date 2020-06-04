Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died and two others are injured after shots rang out in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened at 7:46 p.m. at 61st Street and Buist Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in the arm and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds. Both men are now listed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimefatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 3 dead in Montco, including one at country club
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Kensington neighbors come together after businesses struck by looters
1 arrested following second night of ATM explosions
AccuWeather: Unsettled weather pattern continues
Passionate, peaceful protest in Philly; city under curfew again
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
Show More
Ex-defense chief Mattis rips Trump for dividing Americans
City removes Frank Rizzo statue
2 storms packed powerful punch in Chester Co.
Row of cars hit by fallen tree as storms strike Haddonfield, NJ
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News