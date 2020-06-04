Triple shooting leaves man dead in SW Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died and two others are injured after shots rang out in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened at 7:46 p.m. at 61st Street and Buist Avenue.Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in the arm and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.A 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds. Both men are now listed in stable condition at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.