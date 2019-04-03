Employee shot at during armed robbery at Delco Lukoil station

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 1900 West MacDade Boulevard.
Action News spoke to the victim, Gurprwt Singh, who was attacked.
"The guy, he came in, and I was mopping the floor. He put a gun to my head and said 'just give me all the money that you have.' He said 'open the safe drop' and I said 'I don't know about that.' He said 'I will shoot you,'" Gurpwt Singh said.
The employee didn't make it easy for the gun toting thief. Surveillance video showed there was a struggle.
In the midst of the tussle, the crook fired a gun.
Singh was extremely lucky.
Police said the bullet went through his pants leg and he was not hit, only grazed.
Here’s where the bullet entered/exited his jeans. pic.twitter.com/Lzq5Gq93FD— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) April 3, 2019
"He tried to take a shot at my head so that is why I pushed the gun down and he shot at my leg," Singh said.
The victim said he's a longtime employee at the gas station.
He told Action News this is the third time he has been robbed at this location.
Police are continuing to search for the suspect.