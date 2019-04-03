Crime & Safety

Employee shot at during armed robbery at Delco Lukoil station

EMBED <>More Videos

Gas station employee shot during robbery. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 3, 2019.

By
RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An armed robber stormed into a Lukoil gas station in Ridley Township, Delaware County and shot at the clerk, police said.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 1900 West MacDade Boulevard.

Action News spoke to the victim, Gurprwt Singh, who was attacked.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance Video: Armed robbery at Lukoil in Ridley Township, Delaware County on April 3, 2019.



"The guy, he came in, and I was mopping the floor. He put a gun to my head and said 'just give me all the money that you have.' He said 'open the safe drop' and I said 'I don't know about that.' He said 'I will shoot you,'" Gurpwt Singh said.

The employee didn't make it easy for the gun toting thief. Surveillance video showed there was a struggle.

In the midst of the tussle, the crook fired a gun.

Singh was extremely lucky.

Police said the bullet went through his pants leg and he was not hit, only grazed.



"He tried to take a shot at my head so that is why I pushed the gun down and he shot at my leg," Singh said.

The victim said he's a longtime employee at the gas station.

He told Action News this is the third time he has been robbed at this location.

EMBED More News Videos

Employee suffers graze wound during robbery attempt at Delco Lukoil station: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 6 a.m., April 3, 2019



Police are continuing to search for the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvania newsgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Southwest Airlines flight attendant serenades the mother of slain state trooper
Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can
Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to running illegal rooming home in N.J.
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Philadelphia considering fee for driving in parts of city
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Police: U.S. tourist kidnapped in Queen Elizabeth National Park
Show More
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Model takes fashion week on in wheelchair in Denver
Jelly Belly offering beer flavored jelly beans
2 teens electrocuted while rescuing dog from California canal
AccuWeather: Fire Danger Alert
More TOP STORIES News