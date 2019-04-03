Employee shot at during armed robbery at Delco Lukoil station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5231811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance Video: Armed robbery at Lukoil in Ridley Township, Delaware County on April 3, 2019.

RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An armed robber stormed into a Lukoil gas station in Ridley Township, Delaware County and shot at the clerk, police said.It happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 1900 West MacDade Boulevard.Action News spoke to the victim, Gurprwt Singh, who was attacked."The guy, he came in, and I was mopping the floor. He put a gun to my head and said 'just give me all the money that you have.' He said 'open the safe drop' and I said 'I don't know about that.' He said 'I will shoot you,'" Gurpwt Singh said.The employee didn't make it easy for the gun toting thief. Surveillance video showed there was a struggle.In the midst of the tussle, the crook fired a gun.Singh was extremely lucky.Police said the bullet went through his pants leg and he was not hit, only grazed."He tried to take a shot at my head so that is why I pushed the gun down and he shot at my leg," Singh said.The victim said he's a longtime employee at the gas station.He told Action News this is the third time he has been robbed at this location.Police are continuing to search for the suspect.