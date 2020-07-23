Bullets fired into Foxwood Manor Apartments in Middletown Township, Bucks County

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said random gunshots were fired into a Bucks County apartment building Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Foxwood Manor Apartments on the 2100 block of Veterans Highway in Middletown Township.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found numerous bullet holes in the building and front doors.

So far there are no reports of any injuries.

Police have not released any other details at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyshootingapartmentguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several area attractions welcome back visitors Thursday
Pregnant woman shot while sitting in car: Police
AccuWeather: Still Steamy Today, Strong Storms Possible
It was just like this black cloud': Bees swarm beachgoers in N.J.
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area
Man shot in the back in Port Richmond
Action News Investigation: Racial Disparities in COVID-19 Testing
Show More
FIRST LOOK: Sofitel Philly previews safety procedures ahead of reopening
Concert canceled due to COVID-19? Here are some tips to get refund
Philly high school football players pleading for fall sports season
COVID-19 blamed for more crowds, trash at Devil's Pool
Restaurants struggle as COVID-19 fears keep diners away
More TOP STORIES News