Bullets riddle cars in Brewerytown

Bullets riddled cars on a street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section and police are searching for the shooter.It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Nicholas Street.Bullets pierced two cars and spent shell casings littered the block.Witness Shanika Ellis says she heard it all."All I heard was 'boom, boom, boom.' I started running. It was five to ten shots. It was horrible," Ellis said.Police have not reported any arrests.------