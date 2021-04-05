Several bullets strike home in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several bullets flew into a home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.The gunfire erupted on the 3400 block of Rorer Street around 1 a.m. Monday.Bullet holes could be seen in a window at the home.Police said more than 12 shelling casings were found littered at the scene.It was not immediately known if anyone was struck in the shooting.Philadelphia police are continuing to investigate.