Bullied teen from Pottstown receives medal for her courage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager from Montgomery County received the National Anti-Bullying Medal of Honor for her courage.

Thirteen-year-old Jasmin Samba says she has been bullied for months by students at Pottstown Middle School.

Officials say the bullying came to a head when two teenagers opened fire on Samba's home.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Saturday, Jasmin was honored on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art by an organization called "Teach Anti-Bullying" for her bravery.

Samba is the 59th recipient of this award.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pa. newseducationphilly newsteenanti bullying
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
More TOP STORIES News