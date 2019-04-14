Bullied teen from Pottstown receives medal for her courage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager from Montgomery County received the National Anti-Bullying Medal of Honor for her courage.Thirteen-year-old Jasmin Samba says she has been bullied for months by students at Pottstown Middle School.Officials say the bullying came to a head when two teenagers opened fire on Samba's home.Fortunately, no one was injured.Saturday, Jasmin was honored on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art by an organization called "Teach Anti-Bullying" for her bravery.Samba is the 59th recipient of this award.