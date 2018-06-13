Burglary suspect dies after being shot inside Delaware home

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware say a burglary suspect who was shot after illegally entering a home has died.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Elijah Gordy-Stith.

Flashing lights, police and ambulances filled the 1100 block of Flint Hill Monday night.

The investigation focused on what led to gunshots inside.

New Castle County Police Michel Eckerd said, "The homeowner was in the garage when he heard a suspicious noise and he contacted the family members that should've been in the house and he got concerned that it wasn't them."

Police say being overly cautious, he grabbed a firearm and decided to investigate. And when he did, he found Gordy-Stith hiding and an altercation ensued and shots were fired.

Investigators say Gordy-Stith was not a family member but someone they knew. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Danielle Gentile, a neighbor said, "They seem really nice, very nice people so that does surprise me."

Another neighbor added, "If someone broke into your house, you're going to react for your safety."

There are no official charges filed against anyone involved in the shooting.
