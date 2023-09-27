WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police officer fires shots amid burglary arrest

Several officers deployed their tasers at the male suspect who they say was armed with a knife.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 10:09PM
Philadelphia police fire shots at suspect during burglary arrest
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police fire shots at suspect during burglary arrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer fired his weapon during the arrest of a burglary suspect just before noon on Wednesday.

The officer was one of several who responded to a burglary in progress on the 7600 block of Lexington Avenue.

Several officers deployed their tasers at the male suspect who they say was armed with a knife.

The officer fired once. Nobody was struck by the bullet though, officials say.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

There were no injuries to police officers.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW