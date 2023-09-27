Philadelphia police officer fires shots amid burglary arrest

Several officers deployed their tasers at the male suspect who they say was armed with a knife.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer fired his weapon during the arrest of a burglary suspect just before noon on Wednesday.

The officer was one of several who responded to a burglary in progress on the 7600 block of Lexington Avenue.

The officer fired once. Nobody was struck by the bullet though, officials say.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

There were no injuries to police officers.