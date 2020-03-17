Coronavirus

Burlington County Health Department reports COVID-19 exposure at 2 public gatherings

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Burlington County Health Department is warning the community after two people attended public gatherings while infected with COVID-19.

Officials say the infected residents attended a gathering on March 8 at 11:30 a.m. during a Mass at Sacred Heart Church Mount Holly. An infected patient also attended a gathering on March 12 during the Moorestown High School Orchestra Concert from 7 to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.



"We are making this announcement so that individuals who have visited these events can be more alert for symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease," the health department said.

If you believe you were exposed and are experiencing mild symptoms and are medically stable, you can remain at home but must self-isolate until you have been fever-free for 72 hours.

If you are in need of urgent medical care, please call 9-1-1 and let them know you were exposed to the coronavirus so that medical personnel can take the appropriate precautions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessburlington countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News