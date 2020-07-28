Good Samaritans rescue driver before flames consume car in Burlington Township

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men are being called heroes for running towards a burning car to save a driver in Burlington County, New Jersey.The crash happened Sunday at Sunset and Salem roads.Burlington Township Police Department dashcam video shows the moment the two good Samaritans pulled the driver from the burning car.Police identified the men as Larry Scott and Domenique Golden.When the car began smoking, the duo moved like the wind, pulling the unconscious driver to safety before the flames consumed the car.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office called their actions "extremely courageous.""It takes a special kind of person to realize something is wrong and immediately spring into action to help," the prosecutor's office said.There is no word on what caused the crash."BTPD salutes and thanks these men for their heroism," the Burlington Township Police Department said.