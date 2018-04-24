Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem, Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating after a burning body was found in a dumpster in Bethlehem.

The manager of the Parkhurst Apartments in the 1800 block of Barbara Street called police at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday.

He told them a tenant reported seeing what appeared to be a mannequin burning in a dumpster near the complex.

Officers arrived to find the burned body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to identify the victim, who is not believed to be from the area.

Meantime, police arrested a man at the scene who they say was intoxicated. Investigators were working to determine if the man had any connection to the dumpster incident.

Bethlehem Police Capt. Anthony Leardi said the incident appears isolated and presents no ongoing danger to the public.

