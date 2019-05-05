u.s. & world

Burning plane lands at Moscow airport, leaving trail of flames on tarmac; 1 dead, multiple injuries reported

A plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot has landed in flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and unconfirmed reports say at least five people have been injured.

MOSCOW -- A plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot has landed in flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

Russia's Investigative Committee said one person was confirmed dead and four injured. The Emergencies Ministry said six people had been hospitalized.

Harrowing video shot from inside the Sheremetyevo airport terminal showed large flames and billowing black smoke coming from the plane as it landed. Later video showed a distinct trail of flames on the tarmac behind the plane, presumably from fuel that leaked out of the Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet as it slowed to a stop.

At least five people have been injured, according to unconfirmed Russian media reports. The incident reportedly began when lightning struck the aircraft.

Aeroflot confirmed on Twitter that flight 1492 was en route from Moscow to Murmansk when a fire broke out but did not provide any further details.

Local media reports say there were 78 people aboard the plane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
