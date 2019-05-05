u.s. & world

Burning plane lands at Moscow airport, leaving trail of flames on tarmac; 13 dead, multiple injuries reported

An airplane belonging to flagship Russian carrier Aeroflot landed in Moscow covered in flames and with smoke billowing from the rear Sunday.

MOSCOW -- A plane belonging to Russian national carrier Aeroflot landed in flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday evening. Russia's Investigative Committee said 13 people have been confirmed dead and multiple others are injured.

Harrowing video shot from inside the Sheremetyevo airport terminal showed large flames and billowing black smoke coming from the plane as it landed. Later video showed a distinct trail of flames on the tarmac behind the plane, presumably from fuel that leaked out of the Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet as it slowed to a stop.

Aeroflot confirmed on Twitter that flight 1492 was en route from Moscow to Murmansk in northwestern Russia when it was forced to turn back because of technical problems. The airline said in a brief statement Sunday the engines of the Sukhoi SSJ100 were burning after the aircraft landed, but the sequence of events before and after the fire started was not clear.

Officials with Sheremetyevo airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
