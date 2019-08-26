Officials say burning rags left on porch spark house fire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a suspicious fire in the West Oak Lane section of the city is under investigation Monday morning.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 7600 block of Fayette Street.Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.Investigators are looking at a bunch of rags that were on fire on the front steps of the house.The fire marshal was on scene investigating the incident.No injuries have been reported at this time.