Officials say burning rags left on porch spark house fire in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a suspicious fire in the West Oak Lane section of the city is under investigation Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 7600 block of Fayette Street.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

Investigators are looking at a bunch of rags that were on fire on the front steps of the house.

The fire marshal was on scene investigating the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.
