Burst water main damages road, floods home in Northeast Philadelphia

Burst water main damages road, floods home in NE Philly. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on February 8, 2019.


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dozens of people living in one Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood woke up to a mess on Friday.

A water main broke in the center of Ridgefield Road in the Millbrook section.

"That thing is humongous, it's a huge hole! Two cars could fit in there it looks like," said Marcy Marcellino.

Water department crews spent the day working to shore up a broken eight-inch water main.

"Just watching the water coming up from under the street was just scary," said Marcellino.

The water cascaded down the street, carrying sediment and dirt with it. All of it made its way inside 163 Hickory Ridge.

"Filthy, dirty water. It was coming down the driveway pretty well. Within an hour's time, the water had filled up, I would say four feet up the garage door and all the way up to the top of the driveway. It was nothing but one pool of water, four feet deep," said homeowner Don Leatherbarrow.

Water department crews were able to replace the broken pipe, restoring water to 60 homes.

