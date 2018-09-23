Bus driver arrested after allowing students to drive the bus

A bus driver in Indiana is in trouble after she allegedly let three students drive the bus.
A parent told police the 27-year-old woman allowed an 11, 13 and 17-year-old to get behind the wheel this week.
Other students on the bus apparently watched it happen.
The woman was immediately fired by the bus company.
When she stopped by to pick up her final paycheck, she was arrested and charged with felony neglect.
