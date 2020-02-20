Society

Custom casket made for Minnesota bus driver after 50+ years of work

A long-time school bus driver who worked in Minnesota for 55 years will be laid to rest in a casket that pays homage to his favorite job.

From 1949 to 2005, Glen Davis never got into an accident.

School officials say Davis loved his job so much, he got to see his casket before he died and it brought him to tears.

He even joked about it, saying, "all it's missing is an emergency door."

The school-bus yellow casket is stamped with the number three, the number of the first bus he ever drove.

Davis will be laid to rest on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotabusbus driver
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News