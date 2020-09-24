Business

Montgomery County cake shop continues to thrive amid pandemic thanks to community support

By
WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kim Wright, owner of two Nothing Bundt Cakes locations, questioned whether or not she could cash in during a pandemic.

While she already had a location established in Wynnewood, she was not sure if she should open a second location in Springfield, Delaware County.

"We did think, 'Should we pivot, should we change, should we pause?'" said Wright.

She decided to go ahead and open the second location amid the pandemic.

"Every dollar counts for a lot of the families that come in here, and we're just so lucky that they're choosing us," said Wright. "A lot of times it might be because of how we've supported them during the past two years that we've been in Wynnewood."

Turns out, business is booming. Wright said the secret ingredient is investing in the community.

"We gift cake every day, all the time. It's one of our favorite things to do," said Wright. "Our motto here is to give away so much free cake that we're uncomfortable, and then give away some more."

Ellen Wagenfeld said she experienced that treat when her husband, another small business owner in the community, retired.

"We didn't know her, but she brought a beautiful cake to celebrate his retirement because he has another small business in the area she wanted to support him," said Wagenfeld.

Wagenfeld said she frequently steps foot in the bakery now.

"Kim, the owner, has really gone out of her way to support the community when she first opened, and we as a community...want to support her," said Wagenfeld.

Wright said many people are still looking to buy a cake for special ways to commemorate important milestones.

"People are starting to celebrate, you know, intimate groups and family time, and small moments differently than we did before," said Wright.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmontgomery countybusinesscoronaviruspandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police
16-year-old killed while watching street race at shopping center
HVAC employee recorded more girls in South Jersey: Prosecutor
20 inmates, accomplices charged in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
USPS in Philly court over accusations service cuts threaten election
Show More
New Jersey lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban
$100K reward offered in attack on Camden County officers
Black leaders speak out following ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Final Bow: Trailblazing violinist retires after 50 years with Philadelphia Orchestra
Fmr. Philly police commissioner responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
More TOP STORIES News