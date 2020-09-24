Montgomery County cake shop continues to thrive amid pandemic thanks to community support

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kim Wright, owner of two Nothing Bundt Cakes locations, questioned whether or not she could cash in during a pandemic.While she already had a location established in Wynnewood, she was not sure if she should open a second location in Springfield, Delaware County."We did think, 'Should we pivot, should we change, should we pause?'" said Wright.She decided to go ahead and open the second location amid the pandemic."Every dollar counts for a lot of the families that come in here, and we're just so lucky that they're choosing us," said Wright. "A lot of times it might be because of how we've supported them during the past two years that we've been in Wynnewood."Turns out, business is booming. Wright said the secret ingredient is investing in the community."We gift cake every day, all the time. It's one of our favorite things to do," said Wright. "Our motto here is to give away so much free cake that we're uncomfortable, and then give away some more."Ellen Wagenfeld said she experienced that treat when her husband, another small business owner in the community, retired."We didn't know her, but she brought a beautiful cake to celebrate his retirement because he has another small business in the area she wanted to support him," said Wagenfeld.Wagenfeld said she frequently steps foot in the bakery now."Kim, the owner, has really gone out of her way to support the community when she first opened, and we as a community...want to support her," said Wagenfeld.Wright said many people are still looking to buy a cake for special ways to commemorate important milestones."People are starting to celebrate, you know, intimate groups and family time, and small moments differently than we did before," said Wright.