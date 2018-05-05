Business owner shot during robbery in Cobbs Creek

Robbery is likely the motive in the shooting that ended with a business-owner critically injured in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.Police say a man in a hoodie shot the 50-year-old victim with an AK-47 at 54th and Delancey.Investigators say the victim was washing his car when the suspect approached him.The business owner tried to defend himself by spraying the suspect with a hose, but a struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the thigh.Philadelphia Police Lt. Johnny Walker said, "The owner's business has been here for a while. Everybody knows who the gentleman is and this store has been here for a while so we definitely know this individual came here to commit a robbery."The victim's identity has not yet been released.The shooter remains on the loose.Police say they're working on releasing video of the incident to find him.------