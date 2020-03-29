Wawa temporarily closes several stores to sanitize after associates test positive for COVID-19

Wawa says it has recently closed a dozen local stores after a worker in each store tested positive for coronavirus.
Two of the stores remain closed on Sunday.
The Action Cam was at one of the shuttered stores on the 900 block of South Street in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
The other store that is still closed is in Old Bridge, New Jersey.
Wawa says after a confirmed positive test, it temporarily closes the store for a professional deep cleaning.
In a statement issued Saturday, Wawa said the following:
Wawa will always remain transparent, especially in times of uncertainty, and we continue to take immediate action to protect our customers and associates. It is our policy and public health guidance to close stores for professional deep cleaning and disinfecting after being notified of an associate with a confirmed case of COVID-19. We are notifying our customers of temporary closures in stores for precautionary cleaning and sanitizing. We will continue to provide more information as we have it, including when the store will re-open.
Please see this list for stores that experienced temporary closures due to COVID-19 cases:
Store #8144 - 901 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/27.
Status: Pending Re-Opening
Store #984 - 511 Berlin-Cross Keys Rd. Sicklerville, NJ 08081
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present at the store on 3/16.
Status: Re-Opened 3/28/2020
Store #321 - 1680 Lakewood Road, Toms River, NJ 08755
Fuel associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present at the fuel court outside the store on 3/15.
Status: Re-Opened 3/28/2020
Store #858 - 2030 Limestone Road., Wilmington DE.
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/19
Status: Re-Opened 3/28/2020
Store #8315 - 3600 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ.
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/17.
Status: Pending Re-Opening
Store #98 - 3321 Willow Lane (Rt. 100), Macungie, PA.
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/21/2020.
Status: Re-Opened 3/27/2020
Store #8390 - 299 Mountain Avenue., Philadelphia, PA.
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/24/2020.
Status: Re-Opened 3/27/2020
Store #8013 - 2535 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA.
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/28/2020.
Status: Re-Opened 3/27/2020 - Opened as mobile pickup site/fuel available
Store #8065 - 3901 Aramingo Ave., Philadelphia, PA
2 Associates tested positive for COVID-19 latest date an associate with a positive update was present in the store on 3/22.
Status: Re-Opened 3/24/2020
Store #8342 - 3817 Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road, Hamilton, NJ
Associate who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on 3/20/2020.
Status: Re-Opened 3/23/2020
(Limited information provided)
Store # Address Closing Date
967 1301 Little Gloucester Road Blackwood, NJ 08012
3/19/2020 -
Reopening:
We are working with the local Department of Health regarding notifications to any of our associates who may have had close contact with the associate and asking them to follow CDC-recommended guidelines and to self-quarantine for the appropriate period of time. We will do everything we can to support our impacted associates, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers.
We encourage customers who have health-related concerns to review CDC and local health department guidelines and to contact their healthcare providers with any questions.
