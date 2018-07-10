BUSINESS

3 great business and professional events in Philadelphia this week

From specialized networking sessions to an expo for black women in business, this week promises plenty of growth opportunities for business owners and professionals around Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown.

Networking happy hour with Philly Freelancers Union SPARK





Local freelancers are invited to a networking session over happy hour at Indy Hall this Wednesday evening. The meetup, hosted by Philly Freelancers Union SPARK, will give freelancers an opportunity to raise a glass, talk shop and share resources with fellow independent workers.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Indy Hall, 399 Market St., Suite 360
Admission: Free

Free coffee and networking for women business owners





Start your Thursday morning sipping free coffee with like-minded women business owners. The admission-free networking session, hosted by Her Corner, brings women who are serious about growing their own businesses together to build relationships and share resources.

When: Thursday, July 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Le Pain Quotidien, 1425 Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Sistahs in Business Expo




The touring Sistahs in Business Expo makes a stop in Philly this Saturday with a full day program at Temple University's Howard Gittis Student Center.

The conference's guest of honor: actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur Vivica A. Fox. She'll provide a keynote speech and sign copies of her new book "Everyday I'm Hustling."

Also expect to peruse the booths of more than 70 vendors, catch the expo's signature Super Power panel and an address by motivational speaker Nicole Doss of the Prestige Society, and much more.

When: Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Temple University, Howard Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.
Admission: $15

