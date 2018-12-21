Action News Troubleshooters: Big billing mistake

I'm calling this the case of the billing booboo as in big billing mistake. And it took the Troubleshooters to get the error corrected.The bill was for more than $4,000."And I kept saying I don't owe this money because I never lived there," said Denise McKinney.She says she tried repeatedly to get the situation cleared up with the Philadelphia water department but to no avail.So she called the Troubleshooters."And I said the Troubleshooters, they're always saying call them because they can get it straightened out for you," said Denise.And indeed after the Troubleshooters took Denise's case... the water department took the bill off this Denise's account, telling the Troubleshooters:"Ms. McKinney's billing address has been corrected and we have reached out to her to apologize for the inconvenience. We will also review our procedures regarding reconciling return mail to mitigate future occurrences."We asked Denise what she thought about the Troubleshooters."I think they're great. I think they're great. And I think that if anyone has a problem they can't resolve, that they should call them and give them a chance. It takes a little time, but they get the job done," she said.Well, thank you, and if you need help from the Troubleshooters,please let us know by going to 6abc.com/troubleshooters.Also - the Philadelphia Water Department also had this to say:" The Water Department and Water Revenue Bureau work together to ensure billing accuracy and ask that our customers review their water bill each month, including the usage chart, as well. If there is an error, customers should contact us immediately at 215-685-6300 or they can email us at wrbhelpdesk@phila.gov, and we will review and correct the problem.------