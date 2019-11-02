Business

Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'

(SHUTTERSTOCK)

Airbnb Inc. says it's banning "party houses'' in the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in California.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a series of tweets Saturday that the San Francisco-based company is stepping up efforts to "combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct.''

Chesky says Airbnb is expanding manual screening of "high risk'' reservations and forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

RELATED: 5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda

Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.

Five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting Thursday night in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

People with knowledge of the transaction say the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbhalloweenshootingparty
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Philly officer opens fire after teens with gun make threat: Police
Amazon's Alexa may have answer to alleged murder mystery
Man dressed as mummy attacked by 11-year-old with table leg
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Ex-teacher gets 17 years for hiding camera in summer camp bathroom
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
Show More
Man pleads guilty in ex-wife's killing during hallucination
Underweight dog found in barrel in Delaware County
Man stabbed twice in neck in South Philly, suspect in custody
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
More TOP STORIES News