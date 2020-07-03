Airbnb makes policy changes to crack down on unauthorized parties

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WPVI) -- Airbnb will no longer allow some guests under 25-years of age to book entire homes close to where they live. The reservations service has been trying to crack down on unauthorized parties.Airbnb began stepping up efforts to ban "party houses" last November after five people were shot and killed during an unauthorized party at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, California.At the time, Airbnb set up a rapid response team to deal with complaints from neighbors and started screening "high risk" bookings, such as reservations at a large home for one night.Guests under 25-years-old with at least three positive reviews and no negative reviews won't be subject to the restriction.The company hopes cracking down on parties will also help reduce the spread of COVID-19.Earlier this year, Airbnb piloted its new policy for younger guests in Canada. The company said the policy has led to a "meaningful drop" in unauthorized house parties.In a message to hosts, the company said reducing unauthorized parties is even more of a priority right now as states try to avoid coronavirus outbreaks."With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we're taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States," the company said.