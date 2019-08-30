Business

Reusable aluminum beer pong cups coming to frat houses

One company is hoping to make frat parties and tailgates more eco-friendly.

Drinkware brand Ball is making reusable beer pong cups. The aluminum cups are shaped like the red Solo cups typically used for the drinking game.

RELATED: Bud Light reveals rainbow bottle for Pride Month

The cups go on sale next month; Ball says they'll cost 25-cents each and are dishwasher safe.

Ball is also teaming up with various venues to test replacing plastic cups with the aluminum ones.

Nearly 75 percent of all aluminum produced in the U.S. is still in use today, according to the Aluminum Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfraternitygreenfoodu.s. & worldbeer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
2 arrested, including father, after boy's 2018 subway death
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
Miniature horse and goose need a forever home... together
AccuWeather: Check the Labor Day weekend forecast
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Man survives being hit 5 times in drive-by shooting
Show More
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Eagles fall to Jets 6-0 in final preseason game
Pa. man sent to prison for trafficking protected turtles
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
More TOP STORIES News