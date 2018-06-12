PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Amazon has expanded its Whole Foods grocery delivery service for Prime members to Philadelphia.
Amazon and Whole Foods made the announcement Tuesday morning
Prime members can receive two-hour delivery for free for orders of $35 or more. And for 'ultrafast' delivery within one hour, customers can pay $7.99.
The service launched earlier this year with plans for expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.
Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to see if you are in the delivery area.
