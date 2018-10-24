BUSINESS

Amazon hiring 700 employees in Gloucester County

LOGAN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Amazon is hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its fulfillment center in Logan Twp., New Jersey.

The company is looking to fill 700 positions, some of which are full-time, part-time and seasonal.

Candidates will get on the spot interviews.

Those who can't attend can still apply online.

Starting November 1st, Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15/hour.
Details for today's hiring event:
Amazon's Logan Township Fulfillment Center
2651 Oldmans Creeks Road
Logan Township, NJ 08085
9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

