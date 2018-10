Amazon hiring 700 employees in Gloucester County

Amazon is hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its fulfillment center in Logan Twp., New Jersey.The company is looking to fill 700 positions, some of which are full-time, part-time and seasonal.Candidates will get on the spot interviews.Those who can't attend can still apply online Starting November 1st, Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15/hour.Details for today's hiring event:-----