Amazon increases minimum wage for workers in the US

Amazon workers are getting a pay increase.
The minimum wage increased to $15 an hour on Thursday for those who work for the company in the United States.
It applies to those who work full-time, part-time and temporarily.
Amazon says the pay increase will benefit more than 250,000 employees, plus 100,000 seasonal employees.
The change also applies to Whole Foods.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazonminimum wage
businessu.s. & worldamazonminimum wage