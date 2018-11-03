U.S. & WORLD

Amazon increases minimum wage for workers in the US

Amazon increases minimum wage for workers in the US. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

Amazon workers are getting a pay increase.

The minimum wage increased to $15 an hour on Thursday for those who work for the company in the United States.

It applies to those who work full-time, part-time and temporarily.

Amazon says the pay increase will benefit more than 250,000 employees, plus 100,000 seasonal employees.

The change also applies to Whole Foods.

