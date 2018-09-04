U.S. & WORLD

Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
Amazon has become the second publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion, hot on the heels of Apple.

Amazon has revolutionized how people shop online and is the world's dominant internet retailer. In two decades the company expanded far beyond its bookseller beginnings, combining its world-spanning retail operation with less flashy but very profitable advertising and cloud computing businesses.

The company's blowout success made its founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, No. 1 on Forbes' billionaires list this year.

The Seattle-based company has cemented customer loyalty through smart devices like Alexa and the Prime membership program that offers fast, free shipping as well as music and video streaming perks.

Amazon's stock rose 1.7 percent, putting its market value at just over $1 trillion. Apple topped that mark in early August.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazonapple
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Kavanaugh confirmation hearing begins with protests
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Coca-Cola looks to purchase Costa coffee chain
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Food and fitness: 3 new spots to check out in Graduate Hospital
Philadelphia's top 3 thrift stores to visit now
More Business
Top Stories
Former Philadelphia police officer indicted after fatal shooting in Hunting Park
REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
VIDEO: Kavanaugh confirmation hearing begins with protests
Ryan Howard officially retires with 'Thank You, Philly' letter
Driver arrested for fatal NE Philadelphia hit-and-run identified
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Millville standoff ends after evacuations, man taken into ambulance
Police: Suspect sexually assaults woman in Newark home
Show More
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended
Oprah attends community festival in South Jersey
Early dismissal at 2 Cheltenham schools due to heat
Box truck crashes into median on RT-42 in Deptford
Starbucks at center of controversy hit by vandalism
More News