Amazon adding 4 delivery stations to Philadelphia area, creating more jobs

Three delivery stations opened earlier this year in Bensalem, Levittown, and Philadelphia.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amazon says it will be opening four additional delivery stations in the Philadelphia area this year.

With seven new stations opened by year's end, the company said it will have brought more than 1,000 jobs to the region.

The jobs, whether full-time or part-time, have a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, along with benefits beginning on the employee's first day, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

"A rising tide lifts all boats, and new career opportunities bring increased prosperity to local neighborhoods," Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said in a statement. "By creating more than 9,000 good jobs in Pennsylvania last year, Amazon was able to support the communities of not only its employees, but of neighboring cities and towns as well. Today, we're excited to continue our investment in the state of Pennsylvania by creating more than 1,000 additional job opportunities for the state's talented workforce."

The delivery stations will be located at:

  • 1103-1113 Ridge Park, Conshohocken

  • 53 West Germantown Pike, East Norriton


  • 2900 Grant Ave, Philadelphia

  • 700 Ramona Ave, Philadelphia

"We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Philadelphia. The new Amazon Delivery Stations will bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our communities. This is a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our residents," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

Three other delivery stations opened earlier this year on State Road in Bensalem, Bristol Pike in Levittown, and Meeting House Road in Philadelphia. This followed two others that opened in 2020 on Brewster Avenue and Weccacoe Avenue in Philly.



The company said delivery stations "power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process."

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers, the company said.

John Mondlak, the Deputy Director for Development Services in the City's Department of Planning and Development, said he was pleased his team was able to work with Amazon to bring jobs to Philadelphia. He said the new facilities will "help build our tax base and strengthen our communities."
