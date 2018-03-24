U.S. & WORLD

Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in US

Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in US.

Amazon has topped Google as the second most valuable company in the United States.

The online retailer took over that spot from Alphabet, the owner of Google.

Amazon's market value now stands at 765-billion dollars.

That's nearly three billion dollars more than Google's worth.

Apple remains the most valuable company in America, and is worth nearly 900 billion dollars.

