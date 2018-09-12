APPLE

Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple has unveiled new products and upgrades in an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. (KGO-TV)

CUPERTINO, Calif. --
Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product's appeal amid slowing sales.

CEO Tim Cook showed off the Apple XS, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model , the iPhone X. A bigger version will be called the iPhone XS Max, which looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much bigger.


As with the iPhone X, the new phone has a screen that runs from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark.

This even-bigger iPhone represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.

The iPhone X also got rid of the home button to make room for more screen and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device.

By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.

Worldwide smartphone sales grew just 2 percent during that period, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. During the second quarter, which is typically slow for Apple, China's Huawei Technologies surpassed Apple as the second-largest seller of smartphones, based on Gartner's calculations. Samsung remained in the lead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappleiphoneapple watchu.s. & worldmacbook airtim cookiPad
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
VIDEO: $30,000 in merchandise from Apple store
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
More apple
BUSINESS
Amazon to sell, ship full-size Christmas trees
Les Moonves departs CBS as new sexual misconduct allegations emerge
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
More Business
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
Show More
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.; identities released
Teen dies after being shot inside Frankford restaurant
Police: Vehicle found in Olney hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
More News