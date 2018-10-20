Average cost of movie tickets down from last quarter

It appears that going to the movies is cheaper -- sort of.
The National Association of Theatre Owners says the average movie ticket in the third quarter of this year cost $8.83.
That's down 55 cents from the second quarter.
The reason is more family-oriented films, which means theatres are selling more children's and matinee tickets.
Those generally cost less and bring the average down.
