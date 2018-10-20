U.S. & WORLD

Average cost of movie tickets down from last quarter

Average cost of movie tickets down from last quarter. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

It appears that going to the movies is cheaper -- sort of.

The National Association of Theatre Owners says the average movie ticket in the third quarter of this year cost $8.83.

That's down 55 cents from the second quarter.

The reason is more family-oriented films, which means theatres are selling more children's and matinee tickets.

Those generally cost less and bring the average down.

