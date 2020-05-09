Business

Barber shop owner with plans to defy state orders and open, changes mind, plans protest

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The signage indicated closed doors, but signs of life were apparent inside a Media, Pennsylvania barber shop Friday.

"Even if nothing changes," expressed an employee. "At least we tried," she added. She along with the rest of the staff in Giovanni's hosted a meeting that would decide the fate of the shop for good.

The choices on the table were, defy state orders and open up shop, or comply, stay closed, and risk going out of business.

"We're not going to be able to survive. If we're going to have to be closed another month like the governor is saying, we're not going to be able to make it," said owner Nichole Missino.

Missino says with her staff's livelihood and her own at stake, she had every intention of opening the doors this weekend. Appointments booked left and right, with taking every imaginable precaution.

Sanitizer, face shields, extra capes, and UV lighting all purchased for the occasion. But then calls started and the choice whether or not to open became pretty clear Missino says.

"We have been threatened with occupancy certificates being pulled. We were threatened with they were going to revoke our licensing," said Missino.

While Missino's staff were upset, long-time client Rudy Widmann, was infuriated. "I would like to know 'who cut the governor's hair?'" said Widmann.

Widmann, who for personal reasons has been unable to cut his hair or shave since mid-March, says for people like him, this service is essential.

"People want their clothes cleaned or their dry cleaners open," said Widmann. And here, he feels even safer. "The amount of work that she's done on her own, her safety measure in there should be a role model they should look at," he added.
