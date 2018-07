Mattel says it will cut 2,200 jobs as the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars seeks to save money.The toy company was hurt by the closing of Toys R Us, with revenue falling 14 percent in the most recent quarter.A Mattel spokesman says the job cuts are a part of the company's effort to cut at least $650 million in costs.Mattel says the jobs cuts will affect office workers around the world.------