RECALL

Bauer's Candies recalled due to potential hepatitis A exposure

Bauer's Candies recalled due to potential Hepatitis A exposure

Potential exposure to hepatitis A has forced a nationwide candy recall Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration says a factory employee at 'Bauers Candies,' based in Kentucky, tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

The recall impacts chocolates and caramels purchased after November 14.

The candies were sold through QVC and online at Bauer's website.

