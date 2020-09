Bed Bath & Beyond in Plymouth Meeting among 63 stores closing

EMBED >More News Videos Bed Bath & Beyond says it expects to close around 40 stores this year.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first 63 stores it will close by the end of the year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by COVID-19, including one in Montgomery County.The store at 2410 Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting will be closing.USA Today first reported the closures.The news comes after the retailer announced in July that it would close roughly 200 stores, mainly Bed Bath & Beyond stores, over the next two years. The store chain also said last month that it would eliminate 2,800 jobs as it tries to streamline its operations and shore up its finances.The store chain, which also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values, had a total of 1,478 stores as of May 30. Some 955 of those are Bed Bath & Beyond stores.The company says the store closures are an "important step" in its effort "to create a sustainable, durable business." Bed Bath & Beyond is set to report second-quarter fiscal earnings on October 1.Here's the list of 63 store locations set to close by the end of the year.1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles4735 29th Street, in Greeley23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington1914 East Street, in Torrington5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park2838 North Broadway, in Chicago2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury730 Center Street, in Auburn3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln4075 Route 9, in Howell202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester410 E. 61st Street, in New York2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville9333 Research Blvd, in Austin853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett605 Main Street, in Brookfield172 Retail Commons Parkway, in MartinsburgThe-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.