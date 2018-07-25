Beer and basketball: Here are Callowhill's 3 newest businesses

The Patio
500 N. 10th St.
First up is The Patio, an outdoor lounge inspired by the design and style of mid-century Palm Springs, according to its website. Visitors can expect a wide selection of cocktails and craft beer cans, as well as The Sound of Trestle and special guest DJs spinning tunes all summer long.
On the cocktail menu, sample the Spring Arts Sangria, made with Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice, peach liqueur and puree, triple sec and tropical fruits. Or try The Patio Sour: Old Forester bourbon mixed with elderflower liqueur, blue agave nectar, orange flower water and fresh lemon juice.
The Patio currently has one review from Maddie M.
She wrote, "If you're looking for a spot filled with Ikea furniture and fake cacti, you've hit the spot. Located in the upcoming loft district, this bar is sure to get you high on citronella."
The Patio is open from 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed from Monday-Thursday.)
Love City Brewing Company
1023 Hamilton St.
Next, check out Love City Brewing Company, whose signature beers include the Love City Lager, an American golden lager that is lightly malty with a touch of floral, citrus hop character and a crisp finish.
Other options include the Obscura Dunkel, a toasty drink with light coffee and chocolate flavors and a clean finish. West Coast visitors might enjoy the Mean Machine -- a classic West Coast IPA with bold pine and citrus. Seasonal beers are also available. (Find the full list here.)
Yelpers are excited about Love City Brewing Company, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on the site.
Lolly G. wrote, "Loved this place! Food truck out back. Try the Kool Thing Brut IPA. They also have beer cocktails, which is hard to find. I tried one with IPA and gin and was thrilled."
Yelper Sunny S. wrote, "Awesome new brewery in Philly! Great beers, cool ambiance and just an overall fun spot to hang out. They have a pretty large assortment of beers, including many IPAs and lagers. I got a flight and then switched over to pints, and was able to try many different beers that night."
Love City Brewing Company is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on weekdays and noon-midnight on weekends.
Phield House
814 Spring Garden St.
Phield House is a basketball court and sports club. Helmed by married couple Mark and Rachel Solomon, the athletic facility offers two turf fields, two batting tunnels and a basketball court.
Adults, look for the summer fitness classes and the soon-to-arrive yoga sessions. Parents, take advantage of Phield House's parent-supervised open playtime for your 2- to 5-year-olds. Equipment is provided.
Phield House currently has one review from Sari Marissa G.
She wrote, "Kiddos had an awesome time playing the day away at this new indoor sports facility! They were able to try field hockey for the first time ever with a kind, informative, helpful staff member. Check their schedule and register online. It's so easy!"
Phield House is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.