Business

Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaks at the opening of the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

REDMOND, Wash. -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company's board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft's CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The billionaire announced Friday that he's leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He will also remain a technology adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbill gatestechnologyu.s. & worldmicrosoft
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All K-12 schools in Pennsylvania shut down for 2 weeks
Coronavirus NJ: 21 new cases of COVID-19; state total now at 50
Philadelphia police SWAT officer shot, killed while serving warrant
COVID-19: 4 new patients identified in Montco
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Philadelphia schools among those closed due to COVID-19
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Show More
NJ parents, students prep for schools to shut down
How government's coronavirus testing website, process will work
Delaware public schools to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19: Philly officials ban public gatherings over 1,000 people
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
More TOP STORIES News