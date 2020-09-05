Businesses down the shore hoping for a good fall season

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In any normal year, Labor Day Weekend would mark the last gasp of summer's carefree vibe before work and school resumes.While that may not quite be the case for many this year, it's still a welcome chance to relax and reflect.Many business owners in Ocean City, New Jersey say they are hopeful the fall season will be better than the summer season, as many people will still be working and studying virtually."September's a beautiful month, it's the best time," said Tracey Rooney, the owner of Del's Oceanside Grill.Though it's Labor Day Weekend, many business owners on Ocean City's boardwalk are already looking ahead to the fall, anticipating it could be a better season than the summer."A lot of stores do put things on sale so great shopping, but now that indoor dining's open we can add that to the list for local summer 2020," said Jody Levchuk, the director of operations for Jilly's stores.Indoor dining just started Friday in New Jersey at 25 percent capacity, and many customers have been elated to be out of the hot sun."It is awesome we have been waiting all summer for this," said Sean O'Kane, from Media.Restaurant owners are hoping this should especially boost business for boardwalk restaurants which have been limited to takeout only. "I think we could potentially have a great season with schools going virtual, and people sticking around," said Rooney.As long as the weather continues to stay nice, business owners hope to see customers and tourists through September and October.