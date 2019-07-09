Business

Cafe Bustelo pop-up shop set to open in Fishtown

Cafe Bustelo pop-up shop opens in Fishtown: As seen on Action News Mornings, July 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An entire pop-up shop, devoted to a popular coffee brand normally found only on store shelves, is ready for business in Fishtown.

The Café Bustelo shop on the 1200 block of Frankford Avenue will be open to customers beginning Tuesday.

The moving coffee bar operates out of a transformed shipping container and features the famed coffee as well as Café Bustelo gear and products.

The last stop for the pop-up shop was in Houston, Texas.

The store will be in operation for a limited time at the Fishtown location before heading off to a new location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newsbusinessphilly newspop upcoffee
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man gunned down following altercation at convenience store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
Boy's hands partially amputated after illegal device explodes
Police: Woman wanted for torching home after being evicted
3 Sea Isle City fire officials resign after state-led investigation
Police: SEPTA employee killed while working on train track
Show More
Police: Second suspect arrested in murder of Camden man
AccuWeather: Sunny and Hot, Not Too Humid Today
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News