Cafe Bustelo pop-up shop set to open later this month in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An entire pop-up shop, devoted to a popular coffee brand normally found only on store shelves, is getting ready for business in Fishtown.The Café Bustelo shop on the 1200 block of Frankford Avenue will be open to customers beginning later this month.The moving coffee bar operates out of a transformed shipping container and will feature the famed coffee as well as Café Bustelo gear and products.The last stop for the pop-up shop was in Houston, Texas.The store will be in operation for a limited time at the Fishtown location before heading off to a new location.