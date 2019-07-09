Business

Cafe Bustelo pop-up shop set to open later this month in Fishtown

Cafe Bustelo pop-up shop opens in Fishtown: As seen on Action News Mornings, July 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An entire pop-up shop, devoted to a popular coffee brand normally found only on store shelves, is getting ready for business in Fishtown.

The Café Bustelo shop on the 1200 block of Frankford Avenue will be open to customers beginning later this month.

The moving coffee bar operates out of a transformed shipping container and will feature the famed coffee as well as Café Bustelo gear and products.

The last stop for the pop-up shop was in Houston, Texas.

The store will be in operation for a limited time at the Fishtown location before heading off to a new location.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphia newsbusinessphilly newspop upcoffee
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
Coroner's office called to Berks County fire
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Man gunned down following altercation at convenience store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
AccuWeather: Sunny and Hot, Not Too Humid Today
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
Show More
Boy's hands partially amputated after illegal device explodes
Man just released from prison kills teen over rap music: police
Police: Woman wanted for torching home after being evicted
3 Sea Isle City fire officials resign after state-led investigation
HS principal removed after refuting Holocaust was factual
More TOP STORIES News