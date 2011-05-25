Coronavirus

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

This May 25, 2011, file photo shows a California Pizza Kitchen in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Pizza Kitchen's CEO announced Thursday that the company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement that the company has entered into a restructuring agreement, which will include a commitment for $46.8 million in new financing.

LIST: Face masks required at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Starbucks

This agreement will enable ongoing operation of California Pizza Kitchen restaurants.

During this restructuring, Hyatt says that it is still open for business and is still offering take out, delivery, third party and select dining room and patio locations.

California Pizza Kitchen is the latest on a string of businesses that have had to file for bankruptcy amid the ongoing pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirus californiabankruptcyfoodcoronavirusu.s. & worldrestaurantpizza
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci warns 4 states at risk of out-of-control COVID-19 spread
Scientists map how COVID-19 could spread in schools
Grief Gate highlights magnitude of loss to COVID-19
More Phillies staffers positive for COVID-19; Blue Jays series postponed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More Phillies staffers positive for COVID-19; Blue Jays series postponed
4 more NJ counties identified as COVID-19 hot spots
Montco tracers seeing COVID-19 spread through sports teams
Obama urges expansion of voting rights while eulogizing Lewis
Philly NAACP president responds after calls for his resignation
Anti-mask shopper verbally assaults garden center workers: Owner
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Show More
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Delco leading Pennsylvania in new COVID-19 cases: Data
Officer stays with dying woman in road: 'He was her guardian angel'
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
Mayor Kenney to appoint new acting managing director
More TOP STORIES News