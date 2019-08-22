Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing after 100 years in business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army and Navy is closing its doors after 100 years in business.
Since 1919, the store that now sits on Chestnut Street has sold military jackets, work boots and hats.
The store's owner says it's closing due to the soaring rent, and the rise in online shopping.
Everything in the store is 50% off until it permanently closes on Friday.
