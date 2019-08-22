Business

Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing after 100 years in business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army and Navy is closing its doors after 100 years in business.

Since 1919, the store that now sits on Chestnut Street has sold military jackets, work boots and hats.

The store's owner says it's closing due to the soaring rent, and the rise in online shopping.

Everything in the store is 50% off until it permanently closes on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newsbusinessphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies retribution allegations
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
2 hurt after gunman opens fire in Upper Darby
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
Free Library of Philadelphia taken over by protesters
Show More
Police: Online child predator arrested for trying to have sex with girl, 12
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
NJ senator receiving criticism for calling out bad tipper on Twitter
Family builds fully wheelchair accessible playgrounds in NJ
Missing kayaker found dead in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News