Changes to in-person dining when Delaware opens up June 1

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- In-person dining, shopping and business in Delaware can resume on June 1, but things will look very different.Owner of Timothy's Riverfront Restaurant Mark Gosik implemented plexiglass in between booths, menus with QR codes posted on the walls so customers don't have to touch them and hand sanitizer throughout the restaurant.Gosik says servers will have their temperature taken before each shift, with the information posted so customers can see."It's mentally stimulating, you have to think outside the box a little bit," said Gosik.At Wilmington Brew Works, the management team is getting ready to open June 5. They are rearranging tables and building an app so customers can pay without using cash."I'm thankful just to be able to see people in the taproom again," said CEO Craig Wensell. "Honestly that's what I love about breweries and that's what I'm really excited to get back to."Governor John Carney said retail, restaurants, and other in-person business can only open at 30 percent capacity. He is also lifting the short term rental ban and mandatory 14-day quarantine for out of state travelers starting June 1."The question will be, 'Will people be using their disposable income in different ways than they have before,'" asked Wilmington Brew Works CFO Keith Hughes. "Will people still be willing to buy to go beer or will they go out? and we're only going to have limited space to serve people here."Delaware will be the first in the tri-state area to allow non-essential businesses to resume in person.If there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, Mike Quaranta, president of Delaware State Chamber of Commerce said it can't necessarily be attributed to the easing of restrictions."Where somebody lives, who they socialize with, has as much to explain any increases or decreases in COVID 19 spread as just about anything," said Quaranta.Governor Carney's office also addressed the possibility of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases:"Delaware also has stood up robust community testing and contact tracing programs that will allow public health experts to manage community spread of the disease as we reopen," said Jonathan Starkey. "But we need all Delawareans and visitors to follow those basic health precautions to keep everyone healthy."