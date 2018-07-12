BUSINESS

Check out these 3 new Rittenhouse businesses

Photo: Wiki Poke/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to learn more about the newest businesses to debut in Rittenhouse? From a poke bar to an eyelash salon, read on for a list of the newest spots to arrive in this area of Philadelphia.

Wiki Poke


44 S. 17th St.
Photo: wiki poke/Yelp

New fast-casual eatery Wiki Poke has opened its doors with build-your-own and signature offerings.

On the menu, look for bowls like the Nacho Poke (two proteins and miso garlic sauce topped with fried shallots, bubu arare, sesame seeds and coconut crisps) or the Spicy Bowl (salmon and ahi tuna marinated in spicy mayo sauce and topped off with green onion, fried shallots, coconut crisps and sesame seeds).

Feel creative? Customize your bowl by choosing between three bases, four proteins (including a "catch of the day"), three pairings, seven toppings and more.

Wiki Poke currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, a perfect score.

Yelper Michael D. wrote, "The food was delicious and fresh, staff was friendly and the portion size was nice. If your appetite isn't huge, you could share."

Heidi H. noted, "First time here and it was divine! Try the traditional bowl with tuna and all the toppings (mango is a fresh surprise too)! Fresh and amazing fish. The staff is eager to educate."

Wiki Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Talk


2121 Walnut St.
Photo: cara f./Yelp

Talk is a New American restaurant that's focused on handcrafted cocktails and seasonally inspired fare. Unlike the owner's other restaurant, Marigold Kitchen, Talk provides an a la carte menu and a full bar.

The small plates menu includes panzanella with tomato, strawberry, burrata and sourdough; beef tartare with quail egg, mustard and sourdough; and poppy seed lavash, made with preserved lemon butter. Or opt for the black pepper pasta with Parmesan, morel, fig and prosciutto. Finish off your meal with one of the many desserts, including ice pops, pecan pie and lemon semifreddo.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Talk has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Solomon D. wrote, "Amazing chairs! Quiet interior. Nice decor, candles at the tables -- excellent date spot. Simple menu but with something for everyone. Food was delicious."

Cara F. noted, "The space is dark and stylish. We drank an amazing rose that I'm still thinking about. Definitely have the liver eclair. It's amazing and indulgent."

Talk is open from 4 p.m.-midnight from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Juna Beauty Spa


2020 Locust St.
Photo: lily p. /Yelp

Juna Beauty Spa is an eyelash service and waxing spot located one block away from Rittenhouse Square Park. The spot is owned by two licensed lash artists, who collectively have decades of experience in the beauty industry, according to Juna Beauty Spa's website.

Services include classic, volume and custom/hybrid eyelash treatments, as well as weekly refills. Waxing services include eyebrow shaping, chin and upper lip waxing, eyebrow tinting and sideburn treatments. The spot also offers semi-permanent ombre eyebrows.

Juna Beauty Spa is off to a strong start with five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Monica L. said, "I recommend the hybrid set. They give you a subtle natural look with a hint of glam. Great for everyday wear! It's the best feeling waking up beautiful after a full set or fill."

Yelper Tam V. wrote, "Have been going to Judy and love her so much! She's attentive, professional and definitely makes you feel like a million bucks."

Juna Beauty Spa is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News