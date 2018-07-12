Check out these 3 new Rittenhouse businesses

Wiki Poke
44 S. 17th St.
Photo: wiki poke/Yelp
New fast-casual eatery Wiki Poke has opened its doors with build-your-own and signature offerings.
On the menu, look for bowls like the Nacho Poke (two proteins and miso garlic sauce topped with fried shallots, bubu arare, sesame seeds and coconut crisps) or the Spicy Bowl (salmon and ahi tuna marinated in spicy mayo sauce and topped off with green onion, fried shallots, coconut crisps and sesame seeds).
Feel creative? Customize your bowl by choosing between three bases, four proteins (including a "catch of the day"), three pairings, seven toppings and more.
Wiki Poke currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, a perfect score.
Yelper Michael D. wrote, "The food was delicious and fresh, staff was friendly and the portion size was nice. If your appetite isn't huge, you could share."
Heidi H. noted, "First time here and it was divine! Try the traditional bowl with tuna and all the toppings (mango is a fresh surprise too)! Fresh and amazing fish. The staff is eager to educate."
Wiki Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Talk
2121 Walnut St.
Photo: cara f./Yelp
Talk is a New American restaurant that's focused on handcrafted cocktails and seasonally inspired fare. Unlike the owner's other restaurant, Marigold Kitchen, Talk provides an a la carte menu and a full bar.
The small plates menu includes panzanella with tomato, strawberry, burrata and sourdough; beef tartare with quail egg, mustard and sourdough; and poppy seed lavash, made with preserved lemon butter. Or opt for the black pepper pasta with Parmesan, morel, fig and prosciutto. Finish off your meal with one of the many desserts, including ice pops, pecan pie and lemon semifreddo.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Talk has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Solomon D. wrote, "Amazing chairs! Quiet interior. Nice decor, candles at the tables -- excellent date spot. Simple menu but with something for everyone. Food was delicious."
Cara F. noted, "The space is dark and stylish. We drank an amazing rose that I'm still thinking about. Definitely have the liver eclair. It's amazing and indulgent."
Talk is open from 4 p.m.-midnight from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Juna Beauty Spa
2020 Locust St.
Photo: lily p. /Yelp
Juna Beauty Spa is an eyelash service and waxing spot located one block away from Rittenhouse Square Park. The spot is owned by two licensed lash artists, who collectively have decades of experience in the beauty industry, according to Juna Beauty Spa's website.
Services include classic, volume and custom/hybrid eyelash treatments, as well as weekly refills. Waxing services include eyebrow shaping, chin and upper lip waxing, eyebrow tinting and sideburn treatments. The spot also offers semi-permanent ombre eyebrows.
Juna Beauty Spa is off to a strong start with five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Monica L. said, "I recommend the hybrid set. They give you a subtle natural look with a hint of glam. Great for everyday wear! It's the best feeling waking up beautiful after a full set or fill."
Yelper Tam V. wrote, "Have been going to Judy and love her so much! She's attentive, professional and definitely makes you feel like a million bucks."
Juna Beauty Spa is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.