Chili's says some restaurants hit by data breach

Chili's reports data breach. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 13, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Chili's says it has been hit with a data breach.

In a statement released Saturday, the company says the "data incident" affects in-restaurant purchases made between March 2018 and April 2018 at certain Chili's restaurants.

Chili's says it believes the malware was used to gather credit or debit card information as well as cardholder names.

According to the statement, the company learned of the breach on Friday.

"We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an extensive investigation to confirm the nature and scope of this incident. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate. We are working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those Guests who may have been impacted," a statement reads.

Chili's has not released the restaurant locations affected by the breach as of yet.

"We sincerely apologize to those who may have been affected and assure you we are working diligently to resolve this incident," the company says.

Online: http://brinker.mediaroom.com/ChilisDataIncident

