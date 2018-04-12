Citizens Bank customers unable to access accounts due to glitch

Citizens Bank says it has resolved a glitch that angered and frustrated many customers Thursday.
The company reported that for several hours customers could not access their accounts or had trouble using ATM's and debit cards.
Citizens did not reveal the nature of the problem, saying only the technical issue impacted its ability to process certain transactions and access some online systems.
